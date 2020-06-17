Aussie Dragged by Downbeat Jobs Report

Obviously, the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are still lingering, and the Australian dollar should find it difficult to strengthen against the greenback...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 18, 2020 9:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Aussie Dragged by Downbeat Jobs Report

This morning, the Australian dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar following a downbeat jobs report.


Official data showed that Employment in Australia plunged 227,700 in May, much worse than a reduction of 78,800 expected. The Jobless Rate jumped to 7.1% (6.9% expected) from 6.4% in April.



Source: Trading Economics


Obviously, the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are still lingering.

In fact, market sentiment is seeing renewed drag caused by worries over a second-wave coronavirus pandemic. Authorities of Chinese capital city Beijing ordered the lockdown of residential communities following surging infections. In the U.S., the number of coronavirus cases in Arizona, Florida and Texas reached new highs.

Meanwhile, Qantas Airways, Australia's flag carrier, has canceled all international flights until late October. The decision came after Australian Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said the country's border for overseas travel would only reopen next year.

The Australian dollar should find it difficult to strengthen against the greenback.

On an Intraday 30-minute Chart, AUD/USD is testing the Immediate support at 0.6835.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


A Key Resistance has been located at 0.6890 (around the 50-period moving average).

The 20-period moving average has just crossed below the 50-period one, helping to keep the intraday bias as bearish.

A break below the immediate support at 0.6835 would open a path toward the next line of support at 0.6795.

Alternatively, a return to the key resistance at 0.6890 would trigger a further advance toward 0.6915 on the upside (around the high of yesterday).
Related tags: AUD Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Nikkei 225, USD/JPY remain beholden to the US interest rate outlook
Yesterday 11:26 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Markets remain vulnerable despite BoJ pushback
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: BOJ “Green Lights” Resumption of Carry Trade but Questions Remain
Yesterday 03:04 PM
DAX forecast: Risk appetite improves
Yesterday 11:30 AM
GBPUSD Outlook: The Market Neutralizes yet GBPUSD Drops Below 1.27
Yesterday 10:03 AM
The case for a base is building on gold, silver and copper
Yesterday 02:55 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.