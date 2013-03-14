aussie does the job on eurgbp 856302013

Last night's stellar Aussie jobs figures further reduced probabilities of any RBA rate cuts for the year. Employment shot up 71.5K in February—the highest monthly […]


March 15, 2013
Last night’s stellar Aussie jobs figures further reduced probabilities of any RBA rate cuts for the year. Employment shot up 71.5K in February—the highest monthly increase in 13 years. Markets expected a 10K rise following a revised increase of 13K increase in January. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.4%.

Even before the release of the data, traders were approaching the currency via the extent to which the Reserve Bank of Australia is near the end of its easing campaign, as opposed to the extent of new easing ahead. Other macro indicators show some resilience. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Confidence Sentiment is at the highest since December 2010 and retail sales began showing signs of a bottoming.

Australian money markets have tempered their expectations for further RBA rate cuts, with a 57% probability for the overnight rate to remain unchanged by year-end compared to as low as 9% two weeks ago. And with the AUD/USD exchange rate well below the high profile 1.05-1.07 territory, the RBA may not show the same concern over currency strength as it did three months ago.

Some participants cite upcoming Chinese tightening as a case for a China slowdown. Not only the PBOC is unlikely to raise rates any time soon, but history has demonstrated that previous tightening from Beijing did not rail risk appetite or the Aussie.

On the Eurozone front, the remaining question revolves around Italy’s election choice. Last month’s elections produced a hung parliament, with the center-left coalition led by the Democratic Party PD) winning a majority in the lower house but failing to do so in the Senate.  Despite a spike in the Italian borrowing costs right after the inconclusive election results, interest rates have declined markedly. The yield on 10-year Italian govt bonds fell to 4.6% from the 4.95% high attained in Feb 27.The ongoing stabilization in Italian paper and the euro currency stems from lingering hope that a temporary govt may be formed to ensure reform continuity. Whether such a govt would avoid a 2nd round of elections shall depend on the dynamics of power inside the PD.There is a possibility that prolonged elections stalemate would force Italy to apply for the ECB’s Outright Monetary Transactions in order to cap any resurging gains in bond yields. But in order for the OMT to be approved, Italy would have to abide by the required conditionality, which is the point of rupture in the elections.

Until any conclusive outcome is obtained, euro shall remain pressured. And the Aussie is potent candidate to cap the single currency.

GBP/AUD  extends sell-off to all time lows as the potential for contrasting monetary policies exceeds that of ECB/RBA. Reaching our forecast for 1.44 from late January, GBP/AUD is seen charting the path towards 1.40 as the threat of a post-Budget downgrade is followed by a new paradigm of policy easing via a dual mandate for policy, which will likely cause an implicit downgrade of the BoE’s inflation goal.

EUR/AUD breaks below its seven-month trendline support, eyeing its next target at the 200-DMA of 1.2420s. With the EUR/USD struggling to hold above its own 55-WMA of 1.2880, further weakness in EUR/USD is likely to broaden selling into other euro crosses, including the Aussie. Watch for a weekly close below 1.2490, which would pave the path for next key target at 1.2170-80.

