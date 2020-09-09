AUDUSD uptrend prevails

The pair remains bullish amid recent USD strength: Chart

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 10, 2020 1:21 AM
Australian flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
The US Dollar was under pressure against all of its major pairs on Wednesday with the exception of the JPY. On the US economic data front, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Mortgage Applications rose 2.9% for the week ending September 4th, compared to -2.0% in the prior week. US Job Openings increased to 6.618 million on month in July (6.000 million expected), from a revised 6.001 million in June.    

On Thursday, the Producer Price Index Final Demand for August is expected to rise 0.2% on month, compared to +0.6% in July. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 5th are expected to decline to 850K, from 881K in the week before. Continuing Claims for the week ending August 29th are anticipated to fall to 12,904K, from 13,254K a week earlier. Finally, Wholesale Inventories for the July final reading are expected to remain at -0.1% on month, in line with the July preliminary reading.   

The Euro was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the GBP, JPY and USD. In Europe, no major economic data was released.

The Australian dollar was higher against all of its major pairs making the AUD/USD one of the top performers in Wednesday's trading after gaining 60 pips amid the dollar index dropping 0.17 points to 93.275 ending its 6 day win streak. On a long term Weekly chart, the AUD/USD broke above a long term declining trend line in place since 2014. Even with recent USD strength, the upside prevails above 0.6985 support. We anticipate the upside momentum to continue towards 2018 highs around the 0.813 level unless support is broken. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy Trading
Related tags: AUD Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Enters a Key Period With Everything to Play For
Yesterday 06:00 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Will MoF/BoJ intervene again as focus turns to US CPI?
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Equities weekly forecast: Walmart, Home Depot, Alibaba earnings previews
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises & is set for a weekly gain
May 10, 2024 01:32 PM
GBP/USD outlook boosted by UK GDP ahead of key US data - Forex Friday
May 10, 2024 11:30 AM
US CPI needs to cool to keep the USD bear case in check: Week Ahead
May 10, 2024 04:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.