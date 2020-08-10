AUDUSD testing Key resistance

The US Dollar was mixed against all of its major pairs on Monday.
On the U.S. economic data front, there was no major news.
The Euro was under pressure against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index for August was released at -13.4 (vs -16.0 expected). The Bank of France posted Business Industry Sentiment Indicator for July at 99 (vs 92 expected).
The Australian dollar was mixed against all of its major pairs. Looking at the AUD/USD news sentiment in "TC Market Buzz" the AUD is trending with an increase in news volume.
Source: TC Market Buzz
On a long term Weekly chart, the AUD/USD is challenging a very important declining trend line in place since 2014. A break above could signal the beginning of a major multi-year rebound. If the trend line holds as resistance, look for a drop down towards 0.6515 and 0.617 in extension.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
The AUD/USD is our currency pair of the week, read more about why here.
On the U.S. economic data front, there was no major news.
The Euro was under pressure against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index for August was released at -13.4 (vs -16.0 expected). The Bank of France posted Business Industry Sentiment Indicator for July at 99 (vs 92 expected).
The Australian dollar was mixed against all of its major pairs. Looking at the AUD/USD news sentiment in "TC Market Buzz" the AUD is trending with an increase in news volume.
Source: TC Market Buzz
On a long term Weekly chart, the AUD/USD is challenging a very important declining trend line in place since 2014. A break above could signal the beginning of a major multi-year rebound. If the trend line holds as resistance, look for a drop down towards 0.6515 and 0.617 in extension.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
The AUD/USD is our currency pair of the week, read more about why here.
Happy Trading
Latest market news
Today 02:26 AM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Yesterday 10:28 AM
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest AUD articles
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
April 24, 2024 02:03 AM