AUDUSD suppressed but for how much longer - Part II

Last week the Federal Reserve commenced its first-rate hiking cycle since December 2018, against perhaps the most challenging macroeconomic backdrop it has ever faced.

March 21, 2022 12:57 PM
Federal Reserve eagle

The Fed is attempting to negotiate persistently high inflation, a full-scale war in Europe, sanctions, price shocks in commodities, COVID, supply chains, and trade uncertainties on de-globalization and de-carbonization.

Historically in a normal fed rate hike cycle, the U.S dollar falls by approximately 3.5-4% in the six months post the first Federal Reserve rate hike. Just 48 hours after last week’s FOMC meeting, material U.S dollar weakness was evident across various currency pairs.

USDSEK finished the week 4.5% below where it was pre the FOMC meeting. At the same time, the AUDUSD rallied over 2% to cement its first close above .7400c in 19 weeks.

However, the recovery in the AUDUSD has not just been a U.S dollar story. As noted here last week Australia's Terms of Trade recently surpassed the Global Financial Crisis peak to trade at a record high, boosted by elevated commodity prices.

The favourable Terms of Trade shock one of the reasons behind our long AUDUSD trade idea when we suggested to buy “weakness in the AUDUSD into the .7180/.7170 support region with a stop loss placed below .6975. The target would be the .7555 high from October 2021.”

The AUDUSD has since made good initial progress to the .7555 profit target aided by short-covering from the trend following community who have held near-record levels of AUDUSD shorts since October.

According to the latest IMM update for the week ending March 15th, the trend following community cut almost 33k contracts. However, they remain short 44k AUDUSD contracts.

As can be viewed on the chart below, the AUDUSD is now testing resistance .7425/45 coming from the trendline from off the February 2021 .8006 high and the early March .7441 high.

A break/close above .7425/45 would see the AUDUSD extend its rally towards the .7555 profit target. To protect against possible AUDUSD upside failure, we advise lifting the stop loss from .6975 to just below the 200 day moving average at .7280.   

AUDUSD DAILY CHART 21ST OF MARCH

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of March 21st, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD USD Forex Trading FOREX Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD USD articles

aus_02
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
February 19, 2025 08:07 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 16, 2025 11:11 PM
      aus_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
      AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Struggle to Push Above Weekly High
      By:
      David Song
      January 16, 2025 08:00 PM
        aus_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
        Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Grind at Support
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        January 9, 2025 02:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.