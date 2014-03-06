audusd rises to third test of resistance 884042014

AUD/USD (daily chart) has risen for a third time to key resistance around the 0.9080 level and has, in the process, formed a potential inverted […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 7, 2014 3:33 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart) has risen for a third time to key resistance around the 0.9080 level and has, in the process, formed a potential inverted head-and-shoulders pattern. The 0.9080 level represents major resistance, as it has halted the currency pair’s advance on two recent occasions – both in mid-January and mid-February. This level is also the 38% Fibonacci retracement of the last major bearish run – from October’s intermediate high at 0.9757 down to late January’s three-and-a-half-year low of 0.8659.

The inverted head-and-shoulders pattern that has tentatively formed – with its left shoulder at mid-December’s low, head at late January’s noted long-term low, and right shoulder at early March’s low – also has its neckline at the noted 0.9080 resistance level.  A potential reversal or interruption of the entrenched bearish trend could be in the making if there is a strong breakout and follow through above this level. Incidentally, if valid, this would be the third head-and-shoulders reversal pattern since June of 2013.

In the event of a breakout above the neckline resistance at 0.9080, the key upside target would reside initially around the 0.9400 level. This would be contingent on a breach above the 200-day moving average. To the downside, if the pair fails at or near the current resistance, downside support once again resides around the 0.8850 level.

 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.