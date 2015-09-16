audusd rises to critical resistance on us dollar pullback gold surge 2192652015

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) rose to critical resistance around the 0.7200 handle on Wednesday, primarily due to a weakened US dollar that was shaken […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2015 3:49 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) rose to critical resistance around the 0.7200 handle on Wednesday, primarily due to a weakened US dollar that was shaken by August’s unexpected drop in US inflation. Gold also surged on this inflation data, helping to further support the positively-correlated Australian dollar.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had released the minutes of its last monetary policy meeting. As expected, the RBA kept rates unchanged, but also took on somewhat of a dovish tone as it asserted a relatively negative outlook for the Australian economy. While this tone prompted a modest initial dip for the Australian dollar, AUD/USD was quick to recover on the weakness in the US inflation report.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

 

Having reached up towards major resistance at 0.7200, AUD/USD is at a critical technical juncture. The past week-and-a-half have seen the currency pair rise from its new six-year low of 0.6903 in early September up to its current height just short of 0.7200. This rebound has also brought AUD/USD up to approach its key 50-day moving average, which has not been significantly breached to the upside since the substantial rally that began in mid-April.

The 0.7200 level has served as a key support/resistance level for the past few months, as it was a support target prior to its breakdown in late August, after which it has held strong thus far as resistance.

While the longer-term trend for AUD/USD continues to be strongly to the downside in light of continued commodity weakness and the likely future rate hike prospects for the US dollar, the short-term fate of the currency pair will primarily be driven by this week’s Fed decision on US interest rates.

In the event that the Fed postpones a September rate hike, AUD/USD will likely rally significantly, breaking above the 50-day moving average with an initial upside target potentially around the 0.7500 resistance level. In contrast, any decision to raise rates on Thursday should lead to an AUD/USD retreat back down towards the 0.7000 level, with a further, longer-term downside objective around 0.6800 support.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.