audusd retreats as rba mulls further rate cut 2670772016

Early on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) released minutes of its most recent policy meeting. Speculation has subsequently increased that the central bank […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 20, 2016 6:32 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Early on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) released minutes of its most recent policy meeting. Speculation has subsequently increased that the central bank could move to lower interest rates below the current 1.75% early next month, which would place substantial pressure on the Australian dollar. Rates were cut to this record low level in May primarily as a reaction to surprisingly low inflation readings.

The minutes of July’s meeting included the following statement: “The Board noted that further information on inflationary pressures, the labour market and housing market activity would be available over the following month and that the staff would provide an update of their forecasts ahead of the August Statement on Monetary Policy. This information would allow the Board to refine its assessment of the outlook for growth and inflation and to make any adjustment to the stance of policy that may be appropriate.”

With low inflation of major concern, Australia’s quarterly Consumer Price Index (CPI), the key inflation indicator, will be watched very closely when second quarter results are released next Tuesday. April’s shockingly low CPI for the first quarter (-0.2% vs +0.3% expected) was largely responsible for swaying the RBA to cut interest rates in May.

Immediately following Tuesday’s release of the meeting minutes, the Australian dollar dropped sharply as it began to price-in the possibility of an impending RBA rate cut even before next week’s inflation data release. This move was reinforced later in the day by a surge in the US dollar, which helped push AUD/USD down to a major support juncture. This confluence of support includes the key 0.7500 support level, the lower border of a well-defined uptrend channel, and the 38% Fibonacci retracement of the last major low-to-high bullish run.

With further speculation over RBA monetary easing and continued support for the US dollar due to positive US economic data and renewed Fed expectations, AUD/USD could likely breakdown below this support juncture. In the event of a strong breakdown, the next major support targets are around the key 0.7350 level followed by 0.7200 support.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.