AUDUSD Retail sales better than feared

Official data showed that Australia's retail sales dropped only 17.7% on month in April.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 5, 2020 1:39 PM
Official data showed that Australia's retail sales dropped only 17.7% on month in April. See the key AUD/USD levels in this video !
