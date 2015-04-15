audusd pressured towards new lows 1293082015

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) continues to be pressured towards new lows as it currently trades just slightly above the new five-year low of 0.7532 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 15, 2015 11:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) continues to be pressured towards new lows as it currently trades just slightly above the new five-year low of 0.7532 that was established early this month.

That low was the latest culmination of a sharp downtrend that has been firmly in place for the past nine months, since the high around 0.9500 in July of last year.

The most recent rebound, from the noted five-year low that was hit two weeks ago, was only able to rise modestly up to the 50-day moving average before retreating to end up near its long-term lows once again.

2015-04-15-AUDUSD daily chart

The currency pair continues to be weighed down within a persistent bearish trend and could soon see progressively lower lows in the second half of April and into May.

The major downside target to watch has long been, and continues to be, the key 0.7500 level, which is not far below the current trading price. Any break below 0.7500, which would further continue the entrenched downtrend, should go on to target the original 0.7300 bearish price objective.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.