audusd pressured in fed aftermath 2646422015

AUD/USD plunged on Thursday as the US dollar surged in the aftermath of Wednesday’s interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve that lifted benchmark US […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 18, 2015 2:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD plunged on Thursday as the US dollar surged in the aftermath of Wednesday’s interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve that lifted benchmark US interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

This rate hike itself had been widely-expected and largely priced-in to the strong US dollar even prior to the Fed’s announcement, but a couple of factors hinting at a slightly more hawkish Fed stance than had been anticipated led to a subsequent rise in the greenback.

Despite Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s repeated use of the word, “gradual,” in describing the pace of monetary tightening, the Fed’s projected pace of tightening and target rate for 2016 appear somewhat less than gradual. Also, the fact that Fed members were unanimous in their backing of a rate hike on Wednesday lends a tone of hawkish resolve to the Fed’s disposition.

On the Aussie side, although the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates on hold early this month due to recent positive economic data, especially on the employment front, the central bank has reiterated its capacity for cutting interest rates and easing monetary policy further should persistently weak inflation deem it necessary.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

 

Overall, this points to a continued divergence in monetary policy between the Fed and the RBA, which should continue to weigh on AUD/USD. Thursday’s substantial drop brought the currency pair down below its key 50-day moving average to approach the bottom border of a parallel uptrend channel that has been in place since September’s six-year low around 0.6900.

On any breakdown below this channel, the next major downside objective resides at the key 0.7000 psychological support level, last approached in early November. With the long-term and short-term trends continuing to point to the downside, AUD/USD could soon see new multi-year lows. Any further decline below 0.7000 could then target key support around the 0.6800 level, which would confirm a continuation of the long-term downtrend.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.