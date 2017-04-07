audusd potential corrective rally looms ahead of nfp 2690392017
Since our last analysis dated on 04 April 2017, the AUD/USD had declined as expected below the 0.7630/20 intermediate resistance zone and hit the downside targets/supports of 0.7550 and 0.7515. Click here for a recap on our previous report.
Now, let’s us take a look at the latest technical elements ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for March that will be released later at 1230 GMT.
Intermediate support: 0.7500
Pivot (key support): 0.7490
Resistances: 0.7540 & 0.7575/85
Next support: 0.7410/7380 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 23 Dec 2016 low to 21 Mar 2017 high)
The AUD/USD is now coming close to an inflection/support zone where it may stage a final push down to test 0.7500/0.7490 before a potential corrective rebound materialises. A break above 0.7540 (upper boundary of the “Descending Wedge”) is likely to open up scope for a further up move to target 0.7575/85 next.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 0.7490 short-term pivotal support is likely to see a further decline towards the next support at 0.7410/7380.
Charts are from eSignal
