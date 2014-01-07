AUD/USD (daily chart) has maintained its bearish bias into 2014 as the currency pair sits close to its three-year low of 0.8818 that was established just weeks ago in mid-December. That long-term low was less than 30 points below the previous multi-year low of 0.8846 which was established recently, in August 2013. Since the December low, the price action has stalled in a tight consolidation. A slight rebound attempt to move above key resistance at 0.9000 in the very beginning of the year failed to follow through.

The current chart pattern, which closely resembles an inverted flag formation, is showing indications of potentially becoming a downside continuation pattern. In the event that this role is fulfilled, a breakdown below the noted 0.8818 three-year low would confirm a continuation of the sharp bearish trend that has been in place since April of 2013. The next major downside price target in this case resides around the 0.8600 support level.