AUDUSD Inflation is still negative

Q2 Australian inflation rate was released at -1.9% on quarter, vs -2.0% expected.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 29, 2020 1:51 PM
Australian flag
Q2 Australian inflation rate was released at -1.9% on quarter, vs -2.0% expected. See the key AUD/USD levels in this video !


Economic Calendar

