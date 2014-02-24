audusd further advance impeded by resistance 882832014

The AUD/USD (daily chart) for the past two weeks has been unable to make a significant upside breach of key resistance around the 0.9075 level, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 25, 2014 2:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The AUD/USD (daily chart) for the past two weeks has been unable to make a significant upside breach of key resistance around the 0.9075 level, which was first established as a key high in mid-January. There was a close approach of that resistance level two weeks ago, followed by a slight breach of it last week, before the currency pair failed and retreated to the downside. AUD/USD’s attempt to emerge from late January’s three-and-a-half-year low of 0.8659 comes within a strong bearish trend, currently still intact, which extends back to the April 2013 high near 1.0600. Two opposing scenarios could likely occur for AUD/USD that should provide further directional guidance for the pair.

First, the noted 0.9075-area resistance represents a clear 38% Fibonacci retracement of the last major downtrend – from October’s 0.9757 high down to January’s noted 0.8659 long-term low.  Continued failure to breach this 0.9075-area resistance could signify a move towards continuation of the entrenched bearish trend, with further downside support targets around 0.8600 and then 0.8300. The second scenario shows a potential inverse head-and-shoulders pattern (left shoulder at mid-December’s low, head at late January’s long-term low, and right shoulder yet to be determined), which could portend a potentially disruptive bullish run with upside resistance targets around 0.9150 and then 0.9300.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.