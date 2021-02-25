AUDUSD forms key reversal at 08000 on souring risk appetite surging US yields

The pair is showing a big key reversal or "bearish engulfing candle" on the daily chart, hinting at the potential for downside

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 26, 2021 1:03 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

AUD/USD forms key reversal at 0.8000 on souring risk appetite, surging US yields

Showing both the power and the limitations of central bankers, Fed Chairman Powell was able to postpone yesterday’s selloff in risk assets…but only for 24 hours.

As of writing, US indices are trading sharply lower, with previously high-flying technology stocks leading the way lower, while yields on the benchmark US treasury bond briefly spiked to 1.60% following a disappointing debt auction, and risk-sensitive currencies like the Australian dollar are leading the way lower (see my colleague Joe Perry’s take on EUR/USD and the US dollar more generally here).

One pair that’s having a particularly rough day is AUD/USD. After breaking out to a 3-year high above 0.7800 to close last week, the pair extended its gains to briefly test 0.8000 earlier today before seeing a sharp reversal on the back of surging US yields and risk aversion throughout the broader market.

As we go to press, the pair is showing a big key reversal or bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart. For the uninitiated, this candlestick pattern shows a shift from buying to selling pressure and hints at more downside to come. The fact that the RSI indicator has turned lower from overbought territory and is showing a bearish divergence with its previous highs reinforces the potential for a pullback from here:

Source: TradingView, StoneX

To the downside, AUD/USD bears could look to push the pair down to previous-resistance-turned-support at 0.7800 as an initial target; the rising 21-day EMA also comes in around that area. Below there, a deeper retracement toward the 50-day EMA near 0.7700 could be in the cards. On the other hand, bulls would need to see AUD/USD stabilize and close above today’s high around 0.8000 to shift the short-term bias back in favor of the buyers.

Finally, traders should be aware of the RBA meeting during Tuesday’s Asian session as a major source of potential volatility to watch in the coming days.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex AUD USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.