audusd falling towards key support within trading range 852262013

AUD/USD (daily chart) as of February 7, 2013 has continued to fall within its trading range of 1.0150-1.0600 that has been in place since mid-July […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 8, 2013 2:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart) as of February 7, 2013 has continued to fall within its trading range of 1.0150-1.0600 that has been in place since mid-July of 2012. The current down-move within this range was initiated in January when price re-tested and turned down from key 1.0600 resistance for the fourth time in the past six months. In the process, price has just established an approximate 12-week low. With the potential for further bearishness within the trading range, a move towards the bottom of the range around 1.0150 could be in the making. A further breakdown below 1.0150 support could then lead the way to a move towards parity (1.0000). Conversely, any significant upside potential for the pair would clearly be contingent upon a breakout above exceptionally strong resistance at 1.0600.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.