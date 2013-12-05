audusd extends declines down to key support 876612013

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 6, 2013 1:47 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart) has extended its six-week decline to hit key support around the 0.9000 psychological level. In the process, the currency pair established a three-month low yesterday. The current drop occurs after the pair formed a head-and-shoulders reversal pattern with its late-October high at 0.9757. The substantial bullish correction that was halted by this head-and-shoulders pattern represented a 50% Fibonacci retracement of the long and steep plummet from April to August. Shortly after breaking down below the neckline of this reversal pattern in early November, there was a brief pullback to the upside before the pair swiftly began its current slide.

With the downside target of the head-and-shoulders pattern having already been fulfilled around the 0.9050 level, the directional outlook for AUD/USD continues to look bearish. Currently, the clear downside objective after having dropped to the 0.9000 psychological support level now resides around the 0.8850-area multi-year low, which was hit in early August. Any subsequent breakdown below this level would clearly confirm a continuation of the overall bearish trend, with a further downside target around 0.8600. Key upside resistance currently resides around the 0.9200 level.

 

