audusd drops to new multi year low 879652014

AUD/USD (daily chart) dropped significantly in Thursday trading, hitting more than a three-year low and dipping under the previous long-term low of 0.8818 that was […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 17, 2014 2:23 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart) dropped significantly in Thursday trading, hitting more than a three-year low and dipping under the previous long-term low of 0.8818 that was established just one month ago. This drop confirms a continuation of the strong bearish trend that began in April 2013 from just below the 1.0600 level, and that continued its decline in October on a head-and-shoulders reversal pattern after a substantial 50% upside correction.

Most recently, after establishing the noted 0.8818 low in mid-December, the currency pair made a modest upside pullback to the key 50-day moving average before dropping to its current multi-year low. The past three trading days have all been significantly bearish, and the technical outlook for AUD/USD continues to remain bearish. The next major downside price target in view of the current breakdown resides around the 0.8600 support level. A further downside target level resides around 0.8300. Key upside resistance now resides around the important 0.9000 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.