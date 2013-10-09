audusd continues tentative advance 871582013

AUD/USD (daily chart) has been rising in a partial recovery after having made a potential trend reversal to the upside in July, August, and September […]


Financial Analyst
October 10, 2013 1:09 AM
Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart) has been rising in a partial recovery after having made a potential trend reversal to the upside in July, August, and September with an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern. The neckline of this pattern was broken to the upside in early September, and the pair subsequently reached up to a high of 0.9527 before pulling back in a steep falling wedge pattern. The pair then broke out above that pattern to resurface above the 0.9400 level, and is currently keeping its head above this level in a slightly bullish consolidation. Further upside momentum on the current bullish reversal that breaks out above the noted 0.9527 high could move the pair towards key upside resistance objectives around 0.9650 and 0.9850. Strong downside support on any subsequent pullbacks currently resides around the 0.9300 level.

