audusd continues rise from support within trading range 856072013

AUD/USD (daily chart) as of March 12, 2013 has continued its rise from major support within the wide, 8-month trading range. This climb began on […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 12, 2013 11:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart) as of March 12, 2013 has continued its rise from major support within the wide, 8-month trading range. This climb began on a key hammer candle last week that indicated yet another upside turn from strong support around 1.0150. Since July 2012, the clear horizontal trading range has confined price between this 1.0150 downside support and 1.0600 upside resistance. The pair has rebounded between these levels at least four times for each level within the past 8 months.

Last week was no different. Advancing from the well-formed hammer candle at 1.0150 support, price has now approached intermediate resistance around 1.0350. This level not only represents a prior support/resistance pivot zone, but the 200-period simple moving average is also currently right around this price area. In the event of a breakout above this resistance confluence, price could make a medium-term move back to the upside towards the top border of the trading range around 1.0600.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.