audusd continues range trading within bullish trend 895172014

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has remained in a relatively tight consolidation within the past four weeks after hitting a 2014 high just above 0.9500 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 29, 2014 12:42 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has remained in a relatively tight consolidation within the past four weeks after hitting a 2014 high just above 0.9500 at the beginning of July.

This consolidation has generally fluctuated around the 50-day moving average, and well above the 200-day moving average.

Since that year-to-date high, the currency pair has maintained key trading range support around the 0.9325 level, which is also the 62% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent rise from May’s 0.9200-area lows up to the noted 0.9500-area high in July.

AUD/USD currently remains in bullish recovery mode, as the trend bias since late January’s long-term low of 0.8659 has been decidedly to the upside.

 

 

This bullish trend bias appears likely to continue further, as long as the currency pair is able to continue trading above major support around 0.9200. Any break below the noted 0.9325 current support could prompt a pullback towards this 0.9200 level.

To the upside, the bullish thesis will have been confirmed on a breakout above the 2014 high of 0.9500, in which case the major upside target resides around the 0.9600 level, which has been the targeted objective since the breakout of a large, inverted head-and-shoulders pattern in March.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.