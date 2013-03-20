audusd consolidates within intra range bullish trend 856802013

AUD/USD (daily chart) as of March 20, 2013 has consolidated just above 1.0350 support in its attempts to move higher within the large trading range […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 21, 2013 1:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart) as of March 20, 2013 has consolidated just above 1.0350 support in its attempts to move higher within the large trading range that has been in place between 1.0150 and 1.0600 for the past 8 months. The last turn within this sideways range was to the upside off of a well-formed hammer reversal candle right around range support at 1.0150. The rise after that turn targeted intermediate resistance at 1.0350, which was just broken to the upside late last week. The 200-day moving average was also broken to the upside simultaneously.

Since that breakout, price has formed the current consolidation that has pennant pattern characteristics. If this pattern is to be a continuation pattern, the key price event to watch for would be a breakout above the downward sloping upper border of the pennant, which would confirm a continuation of the intra-range bullish move towards its major upside objective around 1.0600 range resistance.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.