AUDUSD confirms a pattern breakout

The uptrend remains in play with positive news sentiment.

July 7, 2020 10:44 PM
AUD/USD confirms a pattern breakout

Using the "TC Market Buzz" research tool under the Market Analysis tab we have identified some market buzz around the AUD/USD currency pair. 



News volume has climbed more than usual with a 75% positive orientation


Looking at a 4-hour chart, the AUD/USD remains in an uptrend supported by a rising trend line. Prices just broke above a classic symmetrical triangle continuation pattern. As long as support can hold near the 0.69 level, look for a continuation higher towards 0.708.




Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

