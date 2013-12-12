audusd breaks down towards long term lows 877442013

AUD/USD (daily chart) has broken down below key support at 0.9000, establishing more than a three-month low for the pair. This occurs within a sharp […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 13, 2013 2:19 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart) has broken down below key support at 0.9000, establishing more than a three-month low for the pair. This occurs within a sharp bearish trend that has been in place for the past seven weeks since the head-and-shoulders pattern high of 0.9756 that was hit in late October. That high was a 50% retracement of the steep plunge from April to August. Just last week the pair declined to the major 0.9000 support level, but respected it with a slight rebound.

The current breakdown below 0.9000 extends the bearish trend with a clear target immediately to the downside at 0.8850, which was nearly a three-year low that was established in early August. A further breakdown below 0.8850 would confirm a continuation of the overall bearish trend from April, with a further downside objective around the 0.8600 support level. If there is a daily close below 0.9000, upside resistance within the current bearish run would tentatively reside around that 0.9000 former support level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.