audusd braces for reserve bank of australia rate statement 2660392016

With AUD/USD rising on Monday after rebounding from last week’s two-week lows, traders were preparing in eager anticipation for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 3, 2016 7:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

With AUD/USD rising on Monday after rebounding from last week’s two-week lows, traders were preparing in eager anticipation for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) rate statement to be released early on Tuesday.

Anticipation is especially keen since key Australian inflation data last week in the form of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Q1 came out significantly lower-than-expected, with the headline CPI falling 0.2% vs expectations of a 0.3% rise. The fall was due in part to a recovery of the Australian dollar in the past three months that has progressively decreased the cost of imports. This very unexpected deviation from prior inflation forecasts prompted a swift and substantial fall for AUD/USD below previous support at 0.7700 to approach the 0.7500 level, before rebounding.

The primary implication of this surprising deflationary reading is that it provides additional pressure and impetus on the RBA to cut benchmark interest rates from the record-low 2.00% during Tuesday’s policy meeting. Prior to release of the inflation data, the RBA was not widely expected to cut interest rates, but since the CPI numbers came out last week, speculation over a potential rate cut has increased markedly.

From a technical perspective, the past three months have seen AUD/USD stage a sharp recovery from January’s multi-year lows near 0.6800 as the dollar has generally weakened due to a dovish Federal Reserve and weak US economic data, and commodities have rebounded accordingly. Most recently, this has resulted in a new 10-month high above 0.7800 within the past two weeks, prior to the noted CPI-driven drop.

Despite the weakened US dollar in recent months, any actual rate cut or indication of a near-future rate cut on Tuesday’s RBA meeting could likely have the effect of pressuring AUD/USD to retreat significantly further. In this event, the immediate downside target is at the noted 0.7500 key support level. Any further breakdown below 0.7500 could then prompt a move towards 0.7350-area support. In contrast, if interest rates remain unchanged and the RBA statement’s language is not overtly dovish, a return back above the noted 0.7700 level could prompt a further continuation of the current three-month uptrend.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.