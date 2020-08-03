AUDUSD Better Chinese Manufacturing PMI

August 3, 2020 1:42 PM
Earlier today, the June Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI was release at 52.8, better than 51.3 expected. Australian economy remains closely linked to China and AUD is impacted by Chinese data. See the key AUD/USD levels in this video !


