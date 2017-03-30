audusd at inflection zone to kick start another potential downleg 2689982017
Since our last analysis dated on 16 March 2017, the AUD/USD had reacted as expected right below the predefined 0.7755 major pivotal resistance and hit the downside target/support of 0.7585. Click here for a recap on our previous report.
Now, let’s take a look at its latest technical elements
Intermediate resistance: 0.7680
Pivot (key resistance): 0.7700
Supports: 0.7630, 0.7585 & 0.7550
Next resistances: 0.7750
As long as the 0.7700 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the AUD/USD is likely to stage another potential downleg to retest 0.7585 before targeting the next support at 0.7550.
On the other hand, a clearance above 0.7700 may negate the preferred bearish scenario for a further push up to retest the major resistance area of 0.7750.
Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.