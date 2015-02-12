audusd approaches new breakdown 1006772015

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has once again dropped below the 0.7700 support level and approached the new five-year low of 0.7625 that was hit […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2015 1:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has once again dropped below the 0.7700 support level and approached the new five-year low of 0.7625 that was hit just last week.

That multi-year low was the latest culmination of a strong, five-month downtrend that saw price action drop from around the 0.9400 area in September down to the noted 0.7625 level last week.

The most recent plunge was prompted in early February by a surprise interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia from 2.5% down to 2.25%, with discussions of possible further rate cuts in the future.

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD continues to face substantial downside pressure, and a drop below last week’s low could be imminent.

Any decline below the 0.7625 low would confirm a continuation of the steep bearish trend and should then begin to target the 0.7500 price objective, followed to the downside by the 0.7300 support level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.