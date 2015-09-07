audnzds waiting game 2104332015

AUDNZD’s stuck in a wedge formation ahead of a policy meeting at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). The commodity-baked NZ and Australian dollars […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 7, 2015 2:32 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUDNZD’s stuck in a wedge formation ahead of a policy meeting at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). The commodity-baked NZ and Australian dollars have both been on the back foot lately, with both pairs recently hitting 6+ year lows against the US dollar. However, the NZ dollar has been slightly worse off, largely because of the currency’s deteriorating fundamentals; the domestic economy is in need of further support and the RBNZ is likely to oblige at its policy meeting later this week.

The RBNZ has been on hiatus since late July, thus kiwi traders are eagerly awaiting this meeting for further policy guidance. At its last meeting, Governor Steven’s noted that while further policy loosening was likely, serve policy easing wasn’t necessary. Nonetheless, the bank is widely expected to lob another 25 basis points off the official cash rate, bringing it to 2.75%, on Thursday. All 17 economists surveyed by Bloomberg and around 90% of the market expect the bank to loosen monetary policy this time around, thus investors will be focused on the bank’s tone and what its views on the kiwi are.

If the RBNZ hints that further policy loosening is likely by expanding its dovish bias, the kiwi may continue to get mauled by bears. While this is unlikely, as it the bank’s stance is already fairly dovish, the kiwi is being weighed down the prospect of further policy loosening in NZ, underpinned by soft key commodity prices, soft global demand and slack domestic economic activity outside of the housing market.

However, the Australian dollar is also looking somewhat vulnerable. The RBA may not have an outright dovish bias, but it still may lower the official cash rate, especially if the domestic economy fails to respond to prior easing and business investment outside of the mining sector doesn’t pick up. Also, a recent strong dairy auction in NZ has revitalised some kiwi bulls.

Overall, both currencies are on fairly even footing from a fundamental perspective and the techs aren’t pointing strongly in either direction, which points to further sideways action unless its wedge formation breaks. AUDNZD found some strong support around its 100-day SMA ahead of an even more important support zone around 1.0900. On the upside, we’re keeping on the top of the wedge and then the big 1.1400.

 

AUDNZD

Source: City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.