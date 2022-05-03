AUD/NZD technical breakout on RBA rate hike

The RBA’s surprise hike caught AUD/NZD traders with their guard down. As a result, the pair traded to its highest level since August 2018.

May 4, 2022 12:12 AM
Graph showing a slow uptrend

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) surprised markets with its first interest rate of the new tightening cycle by hiking 25bps to take rates from a record low 0.1% to 0.35%.  Market expectations were for a hike of only 15bps.  The central bank will also stop reinvesting proceeds of maturing bonds, which means it will begin quantitative tightening.  In addition, the RBA updated its inflation forecast for 2022 to 6% from 5.1%.  See my colleague Tony Sycamore’s recap here.  As a result of suddenly turned hawkish RBA’s surprise decision, AUD/NZD has broken out above some key technical levels.

 

Trade AUD/NZD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a weekly timeframe, AUD/NZD had been trading lower in an orderly channel since October 2013 (green lines).  After testing the upper trendline of the channel over the past few weeks near 1.0925, today’s news caused the pair to burst higher and take out the top trendline of the channel.  In addition, AUD/NZD traded above horizontal resistance at 1.0439, reaching its highest level since August 2018!  However, notice that the RSI is in overbought territory, an indication that AUD/NZD may be ready to pull back in the long-term.

20220503 audnzd weekly ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

If price does continue higher, the next resistance level on the daily timeframe isn’t until the highs from August 2018 at 1.1176.  Above there, AUD/NZD can trade to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of august 2020 to the low of September 2021 near 1.1252 and then horizontal resistance, once again, from the highs of October 2017 near 1.1290.

20220503 audnzd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, AUD/NZD had been moving higher in an ascending wedge formation.  On April 22nd, price broke below the wedge and pulled back to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the lows of March 15th to the highs of April 20th, near 1.0825.  In addition to testing the horizontal resistance at 1.0439 on the weekly timeframe, price is also testing the underside of the rising wedge.  If the trendline holds and confirms the RSI on the weekly timeframe, first support is at the April 20th lows of 1.0825. Below there, support crosses at the 50% retracement level and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the same timeframe at 1.0807 and 1.0762, respectively.

20220503 audnzd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

The RBA’s surprise hike caught AUD/NZD traders with their guard down.  As a result, the pair traded to its highest level since August 2018.  Watch to see if price can hold above the key breakout levels on the weekly and daily timeframes. 

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas AUD NZD RBA

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.