AUDNZD returns to the cross hairs

Hopefully, by the time the colder weather returns in late April/May a coronavirus vaccine has been discovered and distributed to the vulnerable. In the interim, a broader re-opening of the Australian economy and state borders appears imminent, and a travel bubble with New Zealand appears to be back on the cards.

Providing an opportunity to review the AUDNZD cross rate for the first time since a trade update in early August here.

“We recommend raising the stop loss from 1.0566 to just below the overnight low at 1.0715. If triggered this would result in a small profit or at worst a breakeven trade if stopped out. The initial target remains the June 1.0881 high and beyond that 1.1000/50.”

After reaching the secondary profit target of the trade 1.1000/50 area, AUDNZD commenced a pullback. The cause of the pullback, a tightening of the Victorian lockdown, the rising odds of an RBA rate cut by year-end and the deleveraging in September that extended into the prices of Australia’s key commodity exports.

However, with 15bp of an RBA rate cut now priced for November, a stimulatory Australian federal budget to be announced next week, a relaxation of responsible lending bank rules that will likely increase the flow of credit and property prices, and a stabilisation in risk sentiment, the time is right to revisit a long AUDNZD trade idea.

From a technical perspective, last week AUDNZD pulled back to the “abc” wave equality retracement target at 1.0715. While todays recovery is encouraging for the pairs bullish prospects, a break and close above resistance 1.0820/30 is required to provide further confirmation that the uptrend has resumed.

In this instance, consider re-opening longs in AUDNZD, looking for a retest of the August 1.1043 high, before 1.1500, with a stop loss placed at 1.0705. The stop loss should be trailed higher presuming the market rallies as expected.

