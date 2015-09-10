It has been a very eventful day for AUDNZD following the release of key Chinese and Australian economic data and a policy meeting at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Early in the Asia session the kiwi was assaulted by bears following a very dovish policy meeting in NZ, with NZDUSD quickly dropping over 2%. Meanwhile, the aussie was blown around by inflation data out of China and on the back of stronger than expected Australian employment figures for August.

In NZ, the RBNZ cut the official cash rate by 25 basis points as expected, bringing it 2.75%. The bank also cut growth and inflation forecasts and signalled that further easing seems likely, while Governor Wheeler stated that further depreciation in the NZ dollar seems appropriate. There was no silver lining this time around, the bank remains very dovish and seems poised to reduce the OCR to its all-time low at 2.5% at its next meeting in October.

Across the Tasman, the Australian dollar was bolstered by another strong employment report. The unemployment rate dropped to 6.2% from 6.3% due to the addition of 17.4K jobs, beating expectations of only a 5K increase in employment. Furthermore, most of the jobs are full-time which is seen as healthier than part-time employment growth. The only downcast part of the report was a 0.1% drop in the participation rate, but the market was expecting this.

At the same time as the jobs figures were released in Australia, China released inflation numbers for August. Consumer price growth continues to rebound on the back of the PBoC’s easing cycle, with the CPI increasing at its fastest pace in 13 month at 2.0% y/y in August, beating an expected 1.8% rise. However, factory gate prices remain firmly in deflationary territory, falling for the 42nd consecutive month. The PPI dropped 5.9% y/y, missing an expected 5.6% drop, due to oversupply and overcapacity.

AUD/NZD

The ensuing moves in both the aussie and the kiwi sent AUDNZD on a wild ride. The combination of a very dovish RBNZ and Australia’s better than expected employment numbers sent AUDNZD through a resistance zone around 1.1100, before continuing onto 1.1150. The pair has now entered bullish territory and may make a run for 1.1200 and then 1.1320. On the downside, we’re keeping an eye on 1.1100, a break of which would negate our bullish technical bias.

