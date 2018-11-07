AUDNZD in the doldrums as the bird flies

Amongst the community of G10 institutional foreign exchange traders based in Asia, a very popular trading vehicle for many of those is the AUDNZD cross rate. The reason for this is the ease with which AUDNZD allows traders to bet on the differing outlook for the two Australasian economies and the ability to remove the often-volatile U.S. dollar from the trading equation.

Just on 3 months ago, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand delivered a surprisingly dovish message at is August Monetary policy meeting. The message appeared to confirm an already strong argument for long AUDNZD positions and in response the cross rate traded to new highs for the year at 1.1175. However, just 24 hours later the reversal began and now 3 months later, AUDNZD is trading below 1.0800.

The fall from 1.1175 came despite some impressive Australian economic data including stronger than expected growth in Q2 and Australia's unemployment rate falling to 5.0% in September. The prices for the two countries commodities supported the idea of a stronger cross rate with coal and iron ore prices leading the way higher despite U.S. – China trade tensions. While the prices for New Zealand’s main export dairy products remain soft, highlighted by a -2.0% decline at yesterday’s Global Dairy Trade Auction. Finally, the interest rate differentials between the two countries during that period has continued to be supportive of a higher AUDNZD cross rate.

Offsetting this has been strong economic evidence that suggests the RBNZ’s message in August may have been unduly pessimistic. The first piece was growth of 1% in Q2 which was stronger than expectations. This was followed a month later by a Q3 inflation print of 0.9% q/q which was well above both the markets and the RBNZ’s August MPS forecast. Finally, this morning saw the release of a very strong NZ Labour report as the Unemployment rate fell from 4.5% to 3.9% to the lowest level in 10 years!!!

Considering the developments mentioned above it will be difficult for the RBNZ to maintain the extent of their recent dovish bias at tomorrow mornings interest rate meeting. While the RBNZ is expected to keep the Overnight Cash Rate on hold at 1.75%, component of the accompanying statement may have a more upbeat tone. This is likely to translate into more downside pressure for AUDNZD.

As the chart below shows besides the brief move lower in June to 1.0658 and then the brief rally to 1.1175 in August, AUDNZD has spent most of the second half of this year trading very close to the 200-day moving average, currently at 1.0822.

Today’s impulsive move lower suggests that AUDNZD has now extricated itself from the gravitational pull of the 200-day moving average. When viewed through an Elliott Wave technical analysis lens it suggests AUDNZD has now entered a Wave iii lower of Wave V. This calls for a break of the June 1.0658 low before a retest of the 1.0488 low from April. In summary, our bias is for AUDNZD to continue lower and we will remain with this view pending a daily close above 1.0900.

