Tomorrow, 01 June 2017 at 0130 GMT, we will have the release of Australian retail sales for April which is one of the key economic data that Australian central bank, RBA will monitor in order to craft its monetary policy.
Last month (Mar) retail sales recorded a dismal growth of -0.1% m/m largely due to the disruptions caused by Cyclone Debbie that hit Australia at the end of March which lead to a widespread closure of retail shops. Market participants have a consensus reading of 0.3% m/m growth in retail sales for April.
However, there are still some possible factors that can cause the retail sales to fall short of current expectations are as follow:
Therefore if retail sales continue to disappoint, RBA will be less likely to offer guidance in normalising its monetary policy soon and maintain its policy cash rate at a record low of 1.5% that is likely to put a cap on further AUD’s strength in the short-term.
Now, let’s us take a look at an interesting configuration in AUD/NZD from a technical analysis perspective.
Intermediate resistance: 1.0535
Pivot (key resistance): 1.0570
Support: 1.0370
Next resistances: 1.0743
The AUD/NZD continues to exhibit bearish technical elements in the short-term. Based on fractal analysis/Elliot Wave Principal, the cross pair may shape a residual push up to test the upper limit of the “Descending Triangle” now at 1.0535 before a potential bearish break below 1.0489 that can open up scope for a further potential drop to target the 1.0370 support (long-term consolidation phase since March 2015 low).
On the other hand, a clearance above the 1.0570 key short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish bias to see a squeeze up to retest the minor descending trendline from 01 May 2017 high now acting as a resistance at 1.0743.
Charts are from eSignal
