audjpy may have bottomed out 2653062016

The Australian dollar has outperformed in recent days due mainly to the rebounding commodity prices. In addition, the RBA is no longer considered to be […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 3, 2016 3:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Australian dollar has outperformed in recent days due mainly to the rebounding commodity prices. In addition, the RBA is no longer considered to be a dovish central bank which means interest rates are likely to remain at 2% for the foreseeable future. In fact, if commodities recover more profoundly and inflation picks up then calls will increase for a rate rise. What’s more, economic data from Australia has improved markedly in recent times, with the fourth quarter GDP rising 0.6% in the fourth quarter, as we found out overnight. This was more than expected. If the current “risk-on” trading environment sustains itself, then the Aussie is likely to perform better against a currency where the central bank is still dovish, such as the euro or the yen. The yen has fallen sharply over the last few days as traders continue to unwind their safe haven bets as equities and oil bounce back. Unless something happens to cause stocks to tumble once more, it looks like the AUD/JPY may have further room to the upside.

Indeed, the daily chart of AUD/JPY is beginning to look rather constructive, at least in the short-term outlook. But as it still remains inside a well-established bearish channel, while both the 50- and 200-day moving averages are pointing lower, I am not so sure about the longer term outlook yet.

The AUD/JPY’s key reversal day was on February 11 when the bears failed to hold their ground below the psychologically-important 80 handle on a closing basis. It has since had numerous unsuccessful attempts to break below this level.  The failure to do so is very bullish, at least from the technical point of view. The AUD/JPY also created a bullish engulfing candlestick yesterday which is a further positive technical sign. It has since broken above the recent range highs of around 82.05, which was formerly support.

Price action is therefore looking rather bullish. The last thing the bulls need now is a close back below 82.05, the high of recent range. If seen, the AUD/JPY may have another go at 80. If it breaks below 80.00 on a closing basis then all bets are off. But while 80.00 holds and price remains above the 82.05 level then there is a good chance we will see a more profound recovery, perhaps towards – if not beyond – the resistance trend of the bear channel. Before price gets to the trend line, there are numerous other potential resistance levels to watch, including the 50-day moving average at 83.00 and the area around 85.70-86.30 which was previously support and ties in with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the most recent downswing.

16.03.02 audjpy

Related tags: AUDJPY trading Forex BoJ RBA

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUDJPY articles

aus_03
AUD/JPY: Metallica, RBA rate pricing, and the battle going on below
By:
David Scutt
December 5, 2024 03:22 AM
    Australian flag
    How to play todays strong AU Capex data and tomorrows retail sales - AUDJPY
    By:
    November 25, 2021 03:47 AM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Asian Open: Central Bank of Erdogan (CBOE) pulls no punches
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 21, 2021 09:52 PM
        AUD/JPY bounces off key support
        By:
        Global author
        April 20, 2017 06:38 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.