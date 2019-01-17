AUDCAD under review

For those hoping for the Brexit withdrawal vote to pass yesterday morning, if only to leave the road for 2019 with one less geopolitical pot hole, the outcome would have disappointed and highlights the deep divisions that remain within the UK parliament. While Theresa May’s proposal appeared doomed beforehand, it was a proposal designed to facilitate the outcome of the 2016 referendum. With 71 days left until the date the UK is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, it appears inevitable that a 3-month extension will be required. Unfortunately, that means Brexit headlines and the volatility in GBPUSD associated with Brexit, appears destined to continue until the middle of 2019.

Turning now to a currency pair that is currently free of geopolitical news, AUDCAD and the potential for the pair to fall towards .9300 in the coming weeks.

The Backdrop

Risk Sentiment: Like most AUDXXX pairs, AUDCAD is affected by risk sentiment. When equities and other risk assets are rallying, AUDCAD tends to rally and vice versa. The best barometer of risk sentiment in my opinion is the U.S. equity index, the S&P500.

Overnight the S&P500 tested the band of resistance 2600/2625 we have highlighted in recent articles. While there isn’t yet a “slam dunk” type rejection/reversal candle from the resistance zone, the smaller bodied candle that formed overnight on the daily chart is indicative of loss of upside momentum. Additionally, the rally from the 2316.75 low, has occurred in 3 waves which suggest that the rally is corrective rather than impulsive. Therefore, the bias for risk assets from here is currently skewed to the downside, looking for a retest of the December low at 2316.75, with scope to push lower towards 2200. I will stay with the bearish bias, unless the S&P500 posts a daily close above 2650.

Oil: Since early October, the main driver of AUDCAD like most CAD pairs, has been movements in the price of oil. As can be viewed on the chart below, AUDCAD rose from early October, at the same time the oil price was falling sharply. The opposite is now in effect. Overnight the price of crude oil was further supported by news that Saudi shipments of oil to the U.S. fell by 32% last week, as well as comments from the Russian Energy Minister, that Russia will meet its goals for curbing output in April as part of its commitment with OPEC. This ensured crude oil finished the session +0.67% at U.S. $52.32.

Interest Rates: While declining house prices in Australia isn’t a new story, experts are expecting further falls in housing prices in 2019. This may further undermine consumer confidence as well as growth and inevitably lead to speculation that the RBA will cut interest rates in 2019. On the other hand, the Canadian economy is operating at close to capacity and should crude oil prices rally further, one perhaps two interest rate hikes are likely from the Bank of Canada in 2019.

Technicals: AUDCAD is currently trading between uptrend support which comes in .9485 area and a band of horizontal resistance .9560/80 region. For the reasons above, I have entered a small short AUDCAD position at the current price and I have a stop loss placed at .9585. I will consider adding to my short AUDCAD position should a daily close below .9485 occur. The first profit target is .9400 followed by .9300.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 17th of January 2019.

