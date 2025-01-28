AUD/USD weekly outlook: Quarterly CPI to decide on Feb cut

Wednesday’s inflation figures are the standout event for RBA watchers, as it could decide whether the RBA pull the trigger and cut rates in February. But if they fail to confirm the dovish excitement generated from the monthly report, AUD/USD runs the risk of a short-covering rally.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 1:00 PM
aus_01
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Wednesday’s inflation figures are the standout event for RBA watchers, as it could decide whether the RBA pull the trigger and cut rates in February. While money markets are placing a 79.2% probability of a cut next week, the revival of dovish bets resurfaced following the release of the January CPI figures early this month – which need to be confirmed with the quarterly figures. Trimmed mean CPI slipped to 3.2% y/y, just 0.2 percentage points above the RBA’s 2-3% target. Yet other measures of CPI ticked higher within the RBA’s band, and they want to see inflation is sustainability within the band anyway.

 

Trimmed mean is expected to soften to 3.3% y/y in Q4, down from 3.5%. But unless it dips closer to or below 3%, I suspect the RBA will stand pat in February, given their ‘reserved’ nature to any rate decision.

 

As I said at the time, “I believe odds of a February cut remain too high given the fall in unemployment and that fact that we’re yet to find out how inflationary the Trump administration could really be. Besides, the RBA will wait for the quarterly inflation figures released January 29, before deciding whether to cut in February”. Employment data since has hardly rolled over, with participation equalling its record high in December with 56.3k jobs added, even if unemployment ticked higher to a respectable 4%.

20250128rbaProbaility

 

Attention then shifts to the US with Q4 GDP, the first FOMC meeting of the year and PCE inflation data for January. I expect Q4 growth figures to remain robust and that the Fed will hold rates, given the 97.3% odds of inaction on Fed Fund futures and that there is only a 45% chance of the first cut arriving in June. And as there are no updates to the staff forecasts, traders will scrutinize the statement and wording used by Powell in his press conference for any subtle changes to the Fed’s stance. My guess is that they will keep their cards close to their chest and not sway too far from prior communications. And any changes to market expectations are likely to come down to which half of the year a single cut may arrive.

20250128audCalendar

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in 2025

4

 

AUD/USD correlations:

  • Then strong, positive correlation between the Chinese yuan and Australian dollar remains in place across multiple timeframes
  • Yet the near-term 3-day correlation is also strong with commodities, particularly metal and crude oil
  • As the ASX 200 mostly tracked the Dow Jones (and therefore looked past the tech selloff on Wall Street), there is now a strong inverse correlation between the ASX 200 and AUD/USD over the near term

20250128audCorrelations

 

AUD/USD futures – market positioning from the COT report:

  • Large speculators decreased their net-short exposure to AUD/USD futures for the first week in nine (-6.3k contracts)
  • They increased longs by 19% (5k contracts) and reduced shorts by -1% (-1.3k contracts)
  • These are hardly bullish figures, but it does bolster the case that AUD/USD is oversold after its strong selloff since the October high

20250128AUDcot

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

  

AUD/USD technical analysis

The tech selloff on Monday weighed on appetite for risk and therefore AUD/USD, which finds itself down for a second day halfway through Asia’s trading session. But AUD/USD is holding up relatively well compared to the strong losses of the technology stocks, particularly in the semiconductor space. There is also the risk that trimmed mean CPI is not soft enough to warrant the current pricing of a Feb cut, which could send AUD/USD higher.

 

I suspect we’re amid a pullback against the rally from the January low, so bulls may want to patiently wait for such dips and try to identify swing lows, However, they should also keep an eye on USD/CNH, as a top is required on the pair before AUD/SUD can continue higher (assuming the strong correlation between the yuan and Aussie dollar persists).

20250128audusd

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD Weekly Outlook AUD/USD Forex Australia APAC session

Latest market news

View more
Gold Forecast: Dip or Danger? Decoding Monday’s Price Pullback
Today 01:01 AM
USD/JPY rattled amid tech rout as China’s DeepSeek launches open AI
Yesterday 11:16 PM
U.S. Dollar, USD/JPY: Are Yen Carry Unwind Fears Driving the Global Sell-Off?
Yesterday 07:42 PM
USD/MXN Outlook: The Mexican Peso Retreats Due to Tariff Threats
Yesterday 05:25 PM
FOMC Preview: Fed Hold to Increase Pressure from Trump?
Yesterday 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Bounces After Massive Gap-Down on DeepSeek AI Fears
Yesterday 04:19 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD Weekly Outlook articles

aus_07
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
By:
Matt Simpson
January 19, 2025 11:21 AM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: 4-year low heading into US CPI and AU jobs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 13, 2025 02:07 AM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: Bears eye a sub-63c Aussie
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 15, 2024 10:54 PM
        trading floor
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, AU jobs, US CPI on tap
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 8, 2024 11:51 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.