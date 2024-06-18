AUD/USD squeezing higher as RBA tone shifts more hawkish

The RBA has evidence to justify continued vigilance towards continued upside inflation surprises, vowing it will do what it is necessary to bring it back to the 2.5% midpoint of its inflation target. But it’s not yet compelling enough to warrant hiking rates, choosing to retain a neutral bias in June.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 4:33 PM
Australian flag
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • RBA left cash rate unchanged at 4.35% in June, as expected
  • Several hawkish clues were found in the policy statement
  • It only discussed hiking or holding rates, not cutting
  • AUD/USD, Australian bond yields rise, US retail sales important later Tuesday

RBA holds fire in June

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has received evidence to justify ongoing vigilance towards upside inflation surprises, vowing it will do what it is necessary to bring it back to the 2.5% midpoint of its target. But it’s not yet compelling enough to warrant lifting rates, retaining a neutral bias while leaving the cash rate unchanged at 4.35% in June.

“Inflation remains above target and is proving persistent”, the first headline read, setting the tone for a more hawkish statement than many had anticipated. It repeated “broader data indicate continuing excess demand in the economy” with conditions in the labour market remaining “tighter than is consistent with sustained full employment and inflation at target”.

It pointed to stimulatory fiscal settings as a factor that may add to demand and potentially underlying inflationary pressures.

As it has done throughout the year, it continued to hammer home the point that outlook for services inflation remained uncertain, linking progress in reducing it back to improvements in productivity.

“Although growth in unit labour costs has eased, it remains high. Productivity growth needs to pick up in a sustained way if inflation is to continue to decline,” the bank said.

Narrow path getting narrower

Summarising the document, the RBA acknowledged it had received evidence that justified continued vigilance towards upside inflation surprises, even with mixed economic data since the last meeting.

Ominously, in the final sentence of the statement, it repeated it “remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target” but added it “will do what is necessary to achieve that outcome.” The latter phrase has not been seen since February, hinting the RBA may be moving towards hiking rates again rather than shifting further away.

In her media press conference following the decision, RBA Governor Michele Bullock said a lot needs to go the RBA’s way to get inflation back to target, adding the path to achieving that task was “getting narrower”.

She acknowledged the board only discussed holding or hiking rates in June, repeating the pattern seen in May. 

AUD/USD bounces from range lows

aud june 18

Australian three-year government bond yields spiked six basis points from the session lows following the announcement, contributing to a similar reversal in AUD/USD which had been trading lower heading into the event. Zooming out, AUD/USD has been rangebound for the better part of two months, attracting bids from .6580 with offers emerging above .6700.

While the hawkish hold from the RBA has seen it push higher, the US retail sales and industrial production prints will likely dictate near-term direction unless we see an unlikely shift in messaging from Fed speakers that it remains too soon to consider cutting rates.

Given how many dips have been bought below .6600 recently, should AUD/USD move back there later in the session, buying with a stop below .6580 screens as a decent setup for traders scouting for ideas. 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: RBA AUD/USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
China A50 could be teeing up for a rebound, Nikkei 225 remains trapped
Today 02:12 AM
USD/JPY hints at another false break, AUD/USD looks set to bounce
Yesterday 10:58 PM
Convergence of key levels provides major test for crude oil bulls
Yesterday 10:52 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI breaks out
Yesterday 03:57 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Fed speakers & retail sales later in the week
Yesterday 01:20 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – June 17, 2024
Yesterday 12:57 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest RBA articles

banks_02
BOE, SNB, RBA meetings, flash PMIs in focus: The Week Ahead
By:
Matt Simpson
June 14, 2024 01:11 AM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Watching for hawkish overtones in the RBA minutes
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 20, 2024 11:32 PM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD, AUD/JPY: Soft jobs report extinguishes risk of further RBA rate hikes
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 16, 2024 02:13 AM
        aus_02
        RBA backs uncertain productivity turnaround to achieve inflation target
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 7, 2024 05:13 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.