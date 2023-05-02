AUD outlook: The RBA surprise with a 25bp hike, with potential for more to follow

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 2, 2023 3:58 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The Board decided to increase the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 3.85 per cent
  • Inflation in Australia has passed its peak, but at 7 per cent is still too high and it will be some time yet before it is back in the target range
  • The Board held interest rates steady last month to provide additional time to assess the state of the economy and the outlook
  • The central forecast remains that it takes a couple of years before inflation returns to the top of the target range
  • The labour market remains very tight
  • Medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored, and it is important that this remains the case
  • Today’s further adjustment in interest rates will help in this regard
  • The Board remains alert to the risk that expectations of ongoing high inflation contribute to larger increases in both prices and wages
  • …it will continue to pay close attention to both the evolution of labour costs and the price-setting behaviour of firms
  • Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe

 

20230502forexmoversCI

  

The RBA hike after a quick pause for breath

The RBA hiked for an 11th time this cycle, after a mere 1-month pause following ten consecutive hikes. The market reaction shows how traders have been wrong-footed, with AUD spiking broadly higher with Aussie bond yields and the ASX falling to a three-week low. It’s also worth noting that money markets had priced in a 100% probability of ‘no change’, so to say the RBA have wrong-footed market participants would be quite an understatement.

 

 

The cash rate is still relatively low compared with inflation and other central banks

20230502rbarates

Still, most would agree that a cash rate of 3.85% with inflation at 7% is still too low, and the RBA have left room for further hikes by saying “Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required”. The reality is that the RBA could have simply hiked by 25bp in April because nobody was expecting quarterly CPI to simply roll over in Q1. But it does appear that the central forecast for rates to a ‘couple of years’ to reach their target band was the trigger for today’s decision, and that means we should be on the guard for further hikes. And perhaps they’ll go for a 15bp increment next, to take rates to a nice round 4%.

 

What does this mean for the Fed?

The RBA are still playing catch-up with a much more hawkish Fed, and odds already favour a 25bp Fed hike irrespective RBA’s decision to tighten today. So at this stage, the Fed are likely to hike to 25bp. And if prior meetings are anything to go by, markets will interpret the statement as dovish to send the dollar lower, before Jerome Powell delivers a more hawkish message at the press conference to send the dollar higher. And given that Fed members were generally hawkish ahead of the blackout period, I’m not anticipating a dovish hike that bond markets are so eager to see.

 

 

AUD/JPY daily chart:

20230502audjpyCI

The combination of a dovish BOJ meeting on Friday and hawkish RBA today has sent AUD/JPY above its 200-day MA. It also saw a solid close above trend resistance yesterday, and is now within striking distance of its YTD high – a level which is likely to prompt some sort of profit taking or shakeout if it is tested. Beyond that, it looks as though a fresh YTD high could be achieved unless we see a notable reversal in sentiment for global markets.

 

 

AUD/USD daily chart:

20230502audusdCI

 

The Aussie has risen to a five-day high and shows the potential to extend the current rally. However, with the Fed meeting fast approaching and the 200-day MA and EMA nearby, we suspect its rally will be capped. Therefore, we’d prefer to see if the Fed deliver a hike without a dovish undertone to pick a swing high. Although if the Fed were to deliver a dovish hike then we could potentially see this rip higher above 0.6800.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex AUD/USD AUD JPY RBA Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Today 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Today 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 05:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.