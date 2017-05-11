au stock focus potential pull back looms from suncorp 2692472017
Since our last report on Suncorp Group dated on 02 February 2017, it had rallied as expected and hit the lower limit of our upside target/resistance zone at 14.70/95 today (printed a high of 14.72, a new 52-week high). Click here for a recap on our previous report.
The recent run-up in since 09 May 2017 has been also been reinforced by a rotation out of the “big four” banks; Westpact, ANZ, NAB and CBA due to new levy of six-basis point charge on the big banks’ liabilities that will kick-start on 01 July 2017 as per announced in the 2017 government budget.
The levy will only affect banks with assessed liabilities of $100 billion or more. It does not apply to superannuation funds or insurance companies, thus Suncorp is likely to benefit its regional banking business at the expense of the “big four” banks due to its exemption of the levy.
Now, let’s us take a look at the latest technical elements of Suncorp.
Intermediate resistance: 14.70
Pivot (key resistance): 14.95
Support: 13.95/74
Next resistance: 16.10/45
Therefore, the current up move seen in Suncorp has appeared to be “overstretched” and as long as the 14.95 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, it may see a medium-term pull-back in price action to target the 13.95/74 support zone.
On the other hand, a break above 14.95 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish pull-back view for a continuation of the up move to test the next resistance at 16.10/45 (major swing high area of Feb/May 2008 & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the steep fall from Oct 2006 high to March 2009 low).
