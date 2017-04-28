au stock focus potential corrective rebound in fortescue metals after overextended decline 269174201

Technical Outlook on Fortescue Metals Group (ASX: FMG) (Click to enlarge chart) Key technical elements The medium-term uptrend from 21 January 2016 that recorded stunning […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 28, 2017 6:47 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Technical Outlook on Fortescue Metals Group (ASX: FMG)

Fortescue Metals_(daily)_28 Apr 2017(Click to enlarge chart)

Key technical elements

  • The medium-term uptrend from 21 January 2016 that recorded stunning rally of 400% for Fortescue Metals to print a recent high of 7.27 on 22 February 2017 has been damaged. Price action has staged a bearish breakdown below its former ascending channel support on 27 March 2017 in line with weakness seen in iron ore prices.
  • Interestingly, price actions do not always evolve in a vertical fashion where there will be instances that a mean reversion movement will occur that goes against its prevailing trend. The recent decline has stalled at a significant medium-term support of 4.99 which is defined by a confluence of elements. The pull-back support from 17 January 2011 high, lower boundary of the current bearish descending channel in play since 22 February 2017 high, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of multi-month rally from 21 January 2016 low to 22 February 2017 high and close to the 1.382 Fibonacci projection of the decline from 22 February 2017 high to 13 March 2017 low.
  • Positive elements have emerged at 4.99 support; a “Bullish Piercing” candlestick patter, the daily RSI oscillator has inched up close to its extreme oversold level at 22% and still has room for further potential upside before it reaches its significant descending trendline resistance. In addition, today’s volume (28 Apr) has a significant increase by around 70% from the past three days.  These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action has surfaced.
  • The significant medium-term resistance stands at the 5.87/6.00 zone which is defined by the upper boundary of the bearish descending channel, the gap seen on 12/13 April 2017 and the former swing low area of 30 November 2016/09 January 2017.

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 5.20

Pivot (key support): 4.99

Resistance: 5.87/6.00

Next support: 3.65

Conclusion

As long as the 4.99 pivotal support holds, Fortescue Metals is likely to see a mean reversion corrective rebound towards the 5.87/6.00 resistance before it faces the risk of another downleg.

However, failure to hold above 4.99 may invalidate the preferred mean reversion rebound view to see the continuation of its medium-term down move to target the next support at 3.65.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.