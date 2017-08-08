AU Stock Focus AMP at inflection zone for potential bearish reversal

AU Stock Focus AMP at inflection zone for potential bearish reversal

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 8, 2017 10:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

This coming Thursday (10 August 2017), AMP Limited will announce its half-yearly FY 2017 earnings results where its operating profit and net income are forecasted to be at AUD507 million and AUD481 million respectively, a turnaround  from its full-year FY 2016 operating profit of AUD423 million and net income of –AUD344 million.

In 2016, sales growth had declined significantly by 52% from a year ago attributed by the underperformance of its life insurance business. AMP’s senior management had announced in its latest growth strategy in May where focus will be on “higher growth and less capital intensive” operations.

One of its growth strategies is to gain a foothold in the China market where it will set up a partnership with China Life Group to offer pension related products to investors or vanilla asset management products across local and international capital markets.

In addition, AMP Capital which is the group’s investment management business will continue to grow its revenue flows via set-ups of new infrastructure and real estate investments funds.  

Let’s us now examine AMP Limited from a technical analysis perspective.

Medium-term technical outlook on AMP (ASX: AMP)


Key technical elements

  • The recent post U.S. presidential rally of 25% from its 09 November 2016 low of 4.39 has stalled at a major descending trendline resistance now at 5.50 in place since the major swing high area of 23 March 2015.
  • The aforementioned descending trendline resistance of 5.50 also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster. In addition, the up move from 09 November 2016 low has traced out a bearish chart formation called “ Ascending Wedge which indicates that the up move is just a “relief”/” corrective” rally within a long-term downtrend in place since 23 March 2016 high. The appearance of such “Ascending Wedge” formation and with the recent price action that has also stalled right at the upper boundary (resistance) of the “Descending Wedge” at 5.50 suggests that a potential bearish reversal in price action is imminent.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has started to inch down from its corresponding trendline resistance at the 65% level and still has further room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest a revival of downside momentum of price action.
  • The intermediate support rests at 5.10 which is defined by the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge”.
  • The key medium-term support rests at 4.39/4.16 (09 Nov 2016 low & former range support of 25 Jun 2013/04 Feb 2014

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key resistance): 5.50/60

Supports: 5.10, 4.39/4.16 & 3.65

Next resistance: 6.00

Conclusion

The recent multi-month corrective rally of AMP from 09 November 2016 low of 4.39 has reached a significant inflection point where AMP may resume its longer-term down movement in place since 23 March 2015 high.

Thus, as long as the 5.50/60 pivotal resistance holds and a clear break below 5.10 (daily close) is likely to increase the conviction to open up scope for another round of potential bearish impulsive downleg to retest the 4.39/4.16 support zone in the first step.

However, a clearance above 5.50/60 should invalidate the preferred bearish bias to see an extension of the corrective rally to target the next resistance at 6.00

Chart is from eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.



Related tags: Shares market Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.