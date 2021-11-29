AU Q3 GDP preview and what Omicron means for the ASX200

Headlines on Friday that new cases of the Omicron variant had been detected in Hong Kong, enough to see the already teetering ASX200 fall 128 points, locking in a 1.6% loss on the week.

November 29, 2021 3:45 PM
Australian flag

This week the critical issues in Australia will be how investors respond to the uncertainty created by Omicron and headlines on Wednesday that will confirm the Australian economy shrunk in the third quarter of 2021.

The news that the economy shrunk in Q3 should not come as too much of a surprise after extended lockdowns in NSW, Vic, and ACT. For the record, the market is looking -2.7% fall in the Q3 - not as bad as initially feared after the release of stronger than expected Capex and Construction works surveys last week.

Now, to the arrival of Omicron last week, which followed a series of worsening Covid headlines from out of Europe. Recently a friend of mine pointed me in the direction of a podcast called The Future of Vaccines with the CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel. Given last week's developments, it's well worth a listen. The link is here for those that are interested.

Omicron carries many mutations in its spike protein, raising concerns that existing vaccines may be less effective and has higher transmissibility. However, thanks to the platform of mRNA technology, and as outlined in the podcast, a vaccine for Omicron will likely be available within months.

Providing hospitalisations and fatalities don’t rise significantly in the meantime, it is likely that as the panic subsides and calmer heads prevail, the market will recover lost ground. Evidence of this is already demonstrated today by the ASX200 trading at 7261, just 18 points lower from Friday's close at 7279.

From here, while it's impossible to rule out a test of the psychologically important 7000 region, the ASX200’s rapid rebound today above the 200 day moving average at 7220 today has been impressive.

Nonetheless, to increase conviction that the Omicron correction is complete and the uptrend has resumed, the ASX200 must reclaim Friday's breakdown level at 7350ish.

ASX200 Daily chart 29th of October

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of November 29th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Stock Index GDP

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Close-up of market chart
Gold, Wall Street rallies falter as signs of fatigue surface, ASX to open lower
By:
Matt Simpson
August 20, 2024 10:46 PM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
      Oil extraction
      ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
        Research
        The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 1, 2022 05:18 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.