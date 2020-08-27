AU Q2 GDP “recession” preview and what it means for AUDJPY

The rule of thumb definition for a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.

In Q1 2020, the Australian economy shrank 0.3% as a result of the bushfires, the drought, and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday the market is looking for Q2 GDP to fall by 6.0% following the lockdowns that occurred during April and May.

For the full year 2020, the RBA is expecting the Australian economy to shrink by 6%. Because of Australia’s early success in suppressing the pandemic and the faster than anticipated re-opening, this is less than the 8% the RBA forecast in May and a far better outcome than experienced in many other countries.

Data this week has supported the view that the recession will be shallower than initially expected. Construction activity data fell -0.7% in Q2, far less than the -5.8% expected, helped by the exemption the construction industry received from lockdown restrictions. Likewise, Private Capex data was better than anticipated, helped in part by the mining sector which also avoided COVID-19 disruptions while also enjoying resilient iron ore prices. Both of these components feed into next week’s GDP print.

Whilst there will no doubt be a barrage of negative media headlines after Wednesday's data, aside from the second wave of infection in Victoria, the coronavirus shock has been shorter and less devastating than expected. Forward-looking markets have long since moved on from the happenings of Q2 with a view towards the recovery.

With this in mind, it is no surprise, that AUDJPY buoyed also by a supportive risk environment has overnight broken and closed above a cluster of strong horizontal resistance between 76.55 and 76.85. Dips back towards the 76.85/55 support zone would be viewed as a buying opportunity in anticipation of AUDJPY extending its rally towards 78.50 and then 80.00 in the coming weeks.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 28th of August 2020.