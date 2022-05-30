AU Q1 2022 GDP preview and what comes next for the AUDUSD

Just one week before the highly anticipated June RBA Board meeting, Australian Q1 2022 GDP is set to drop this Wednesday.

May 30, 2022 5:45 PM
Research

This Wednesday, just one week before the highly anticipated June RBA Board meeting, Australian Q1 2022 GDP is set to drop. 

Due to the devastating floods in NSW and QLD and the Omicron outbreak at the start of the year, Q1 GDP is expected to rise by just 0.2%qoq, with annual growth decelerating from 4.2% to 2.5%yoy.

Digging into the details, trade is expected to detract from growth while investment and consumption are expected to contribute. The household savings rate, which hit 19.8% in Q3 2021 due to lockdowns, is expected to see another drop from 13.6% in Q4 2021 to 10% in Q1 2022 as consumers continue to open their wallets and shop up a storm.

The slowdown in the first Q1 of 2022 is not representative of what lays ahead for the Australian economy for the rest of 2022. According to the RBA’s updated forecasts in the recently released Statement of Monetary Policy,

“The Australian economy remains resilient and is expected to grow strongly this year. GDP is forecast to expand by 4¼percent over 2022. Growth is expected to moderate thereafter, to 2percent over 2023.”

Turning to the currency, the ability of the AUDUSD to bounce back above .7100c leaves the short sell off below .7000c exposed as an ugly false break lower. Supported by resilient commodity prices, a rebound in stocks and prospects of more RBA rate hikes, we look for the recovery in the AUDUSD to extend towards the 200-day moving average at .7260.

AUDUSD Daily Chart 30th of May

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 30th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 30th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: GDP AUD USD Forex Trading FOREX

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GDP articles

Oil_cans
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC and NFP Week
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 28, 2024 01:00 PM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Dives Deeper into its Consolidation
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 24, 2024 09:55 AM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Ahead
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      July 21, 2024 01:00 PM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Forecast: Analysis Update
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        June 26, 2024 08:57 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.