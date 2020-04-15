AU employment preview and AUDNZD

The end of an era for my family as we prepare to move house this Friday for the first time since the 2009 Global Financial Crisis. The similarities between 2009 and now are striking. Big stock market losses, central banks riding to the rescue, bailouts, talk of deep recessions and job losses, the last of which, I want to focus on ahead of the release tomorrow of Australian Labour Force data for March.

April 15, 2020 10:54 AM

As noted in our Week Ahead document on Monday, the survey period for the release was the first two weeks of March, before the step-up in social distancing measures. Because of this, the report is likely to show a “relatively” modest 40,000 job losses and the unemployment rate to rise from 5.1% to 5.5%.

The full impact of COVID-19 on the jobs market will not emerge until employment data for April is released in Mid-May. However, based on the impressive manner that social distancing has limited the spread of COVID-19 in Australia and with talk now turning towards an easing of restrictions, it is possible that the unemployment rate peaks earlier and from lower levels than the 10% feared.

One possible way to benefit from this is via the AUDNZD cross rate which has enjoyed a phoenix-like recovery since falling below parity one month ago, sparking celebrations from Kiwis in dealing rooms across the country.

The recovery in AUDNZD has been driven by reasons similar to those outlined in recent articles on the AUDUSD. They are both benefiting from the market positioning for a recovery in China, the better management of the COVID-19 crisis in Australia, as well as the rally in equities from March lows as AUDUSD and to a lesser extent AUDNZD, remain correlated with moves in the S&P500.

Following its brief fall below parity, evidence of a V-shaped bottoming pattern continues to form. Confirmation that a V-shaped bottom is in place and that a rally initially towards the November 1.0865 high and possibly as high as 1.1150 is underway, would be a break and close above trendline resistance 1.0570/80ish, preferably after tomorrows employment numbers.

Keeping in mind, that while the cross remains below 1.0570/80ish resistance it is vulnerable to a retracement back towards 1.0310.

AU employment preview and AUDNZD

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 15th of April 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex NZD Forex Australia

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.