What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has failed to break above 10910 upside trigger level and broke below the 10810 daily pivotal support. This price action behaviour has invalidated our expected recovery scenario as it continued to plunge against a backdrop of a resilient EUR/USD.

Key elements

Current price action is now resting at the 10600 key long-term support which is defined by the pull-back support of the former ascending channel bullish breakout (in dotted purple) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the broad upside movement from 11 September 2011 low to 12 April 2015 high (see weekly chart).

The long-term RSI oscillator is now on its trendline support where it has managed to pinpoint the previous two major swing low at 12 October 2014 and 11 September 2011 respectively (see weekly chart).

The hourly Stochastic has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which suggests that downside momentum has abated (see 1 hour chart).

The Index is still capped by its short-term trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 17 August 2015 now at 10810 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Support: 10600 & 10400/10370

Resistance: 10810 & 11090/11140

Conclusion

The Index has plummeted downwards to test the 10600 long-term key support but there are no clear positive technical elements at the moment.

Thus, we prefer to turn neutral for now between 10600 and 10810. Only a clear break above 10810 is likely to trigger a recovery towards 11090/11140. On the contrary, failure to hold above 10600 may trigger a further waterfall slide to test the next support at 10400/10370.

