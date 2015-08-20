at 10600 key long term support but no clear positive elements 1943162015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has failed to break above 10910 upside trigger level and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 20, 2015 5:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (weekly)_20 Aug 2015

DAX (1 hour)_20 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has failed to break above 10910 upside trigger level and broke below the 10810 daily pivotal support. This price action behaviour has invalidated our expected recovery scenario as it continued to plunge against a backdrop of a resilient EUR/USD.

Key elements  

  • Current price action is now resting at the 10600 key long-term support which is defined by the pull-back support of the former ascending channel  bullish breakout (in dotted purple) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the broad upside movement from 11 September 2011 low to 12 April 2015 high (see weekly chart).
  • The long-term RSI oscillator is now on its trendline support where it has managed to pinpoint the previous two major swing low at 12 October 2014 and 11 September 2011 respectively (see weekly chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which suggests that downside momentum has abated (see 1 hour chart).
  • The Index is still capped by its short-term trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 17 August 2015 now at 10810 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Support: 10600 & 10400/10370

Resistance: 10810 & 11090/11140

Conclusion

The Index has plummeted downwards to test the 10600 long-term key support but there are no clear positive technical elements at the moment.

Thus, we prefer to turn neutral for now between 10600 and 10810. Only a clear break above 10810 is likely to trigger a recovery towards 11090/11140. On the contrary, failure to hold above 10600 may trigger a further waterfall slide to test the next support at 10400/10370.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.