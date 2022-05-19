ASX200 trims losses after the lowest AU jobless rate since the 70s

May 19, 2022 1:12 PM
18 views
Apply now highlighted in newspaper

With all the bearish news in recent months, it's easy to lose sight of the positives that emerged post the pandemic. Australian labour force data released this morning showed the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, its lowest level since the 1970s.

Although the economy added only 4k jobs, less than the 30k expected, a slight fall in the participation rate from 66.4% to 66.3% helped the unemployment slip below the magical 4% level.

The underemployment rate, which measures those with jobs but wish to work more hours, fell to 6.1% after being as high as 13.1% just 24 months ago, shortly after the onset of the pandemic. 

The news comes at a good time for the Coalition as it continues to close ground in the run into this weekend's Federal Election. After starting the week as outsiders and priced at over $4.00, betting markets show that the race has narrowed considerably, with the LNP now paying $2.65.

Recession fears may be helping the LNP's chances, but regardless the market has not been overly concerned about an ALP victory. The main risk remains a hung parliament locally, and fears of an imminent recession in the U.S as the Federal Reserve and other central banks focus on taming inflation. As Powell said earlier this week, "restoring price stability is a nonnegotiable need".

Nonetheless, the ASX200 has found some relief following the jobs data release. After falling 2% on the open following a weak lead from Wall Street, the ASX200 is currently trading 1.42% lower at 7080.

Over the past fortnight, the ASX200 has followed the road map almost to the T. After hitting our 7000/6950ish downside target last week, we called for a recovery towards 7200, a level it tagged yesterday.

Technically, a final leg lower towards range lows 6950/6750 is needed. However, whether that plays out will depend on this weekend's Federal Election outcome.

ASX200 Daily Chart 19th of May

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 19, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Equities jobs report jobs

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY All Test YTD Highs
Today 02:09 PM
Relative strength index (RSI): definition, calculation and uses
Today 01:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 14, 2023
Today 12:03 PM
GBP/USD outlook: UK Wages, CPI makes Cable Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:00 PM
Spread in forex: what is it and how do you calculate it?
Today 09:00 AM
S&P 500 analysis: Watch Walmart, Target and Home Depot earnings
Today 08:53 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Research
AUD/USD to defy bearish breakout traders once more? Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
August 8, 2023 11:28 PM
    Market chart
    USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 3, 2023 11:14 PM
      AUD/USD pummelled during risk-off trade: Asian Open – 3rd August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 2, 2023 11:16 PM
        Research
        AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 19, 2023 10:40 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.