ASX200 stumbles into the end of financial year finish line

There is just one full trading session left until the start of a new financial year, set to commence on the same sombre tone as this one finished. Investors remain intently focused on COVID-19 as the total number of cases surpassed 10 million this past weekend.

June 29, 2020 11:20 AM

Locally, the confirmation of 75 new cases in Victoria, while partly attributable to a large increase in testing, underlines the need for continued social distancing requirements, protection of the vulnerable, and how quickly the virus can spread if left unchecked.  It also highlights how challenging it will be for other countries who have employed a less regimented approach to flatten the curve.  

Offsetting this, government and central banks have been quick to act and eliminate downside risks. Their action has helped the ASX200 recapture about 50% of its losses from its all-time highs of February but still leaves the ASX200 down over 10% for the current financial year.

With a vaccine still some time away, successful containment of the virus and a flattening of the curve remains a key requirement for the progressing re-opening of economies to progress and for the ASX200 to build further upon its rally from its March low.

Technically this appears possible, although in the short term we favour the ASX200 continues its countertrend pullback from the 6198.6 high, (in line with our view of the S&P500 outlined last week), which targets a move towards the layer of horizontal support and wave equality 5550/20 area.  

Should signs of a base emerge near this support zone and the ASX200 then rebounds back above the mid-June lows of 5719, my expectation would be for a retest and break of the 6198.6 high. This is a trade I like, supported by a positive seasonal bias for the ASX200 during July and August.

Keeping in mind, that should the ASX200 fail to base and stabilize ahead of the 5550/20 support zone, it would warn that a deeper pullback towards 5000 is possible.

ASX200 stumbles into the end of financial year finish line

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 29th of June 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: ASX Equities

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ASX articles

aus_02
ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
    aus_02
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Inflation Miss Sets Stage for First RBA Rate Cut Since 2020
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 01:51 AM
      EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 14, 2025 04:22 AM
        banks_05
        ASX 200 teases bears with a potential swing high
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 8, 2025 12:31 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.